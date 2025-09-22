Delhi's School-Level Aadhaar Enrolment Initiative Launched

In a move to streamline the Aadhaar enrolment process for students, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated an enrolment camp at a government school in Janakpuri on Monday.

The camp, a first-of-its-kind at the constituency level in the national capital, was organized at Sarvodaya Co-educational Senior Secondary School in Poshangipur. The initiative aims to simplify the enrolment process for schoolchildren in Delhi.

According to Education Minister Sood, the initiative is being implemented under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership to provide convenience to parents and children. This effort is expected to save time and help students easily access education and identity-related schemes in the future.

