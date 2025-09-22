Left Menu

Delhi's School-Level Aadhaar Enrolment Initiative Launched

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated an Aadhaar enrolment camp for children at a government school in Janakpuri. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to simplify the enrolment process for students and make it accessible within school premises, benefiting all students in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:38 IST
Delhi's School-Level Aadhaar Enrolment Initiative Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to streamline the Aadhaar enrolment process for students, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated an enrolment camp at a government school in Janakpuri on Monday.

The camp, a first-of-its-kind at the constituency level in the national capital, was organized at Sarvodaya Co-educational Senior Secondary School in Poshangipur. The initiative aims to simplify the enrolment process for schoolchildren in Delhi.

According to Education Minister Sood, the initiative is being implemented under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership to provide convenience to parents and children. This effort is expected to save time and help students easily access education and identity-related schemes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

 Global
2
Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

 India
3
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

 Global
4
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025