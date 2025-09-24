Left Menu

NIT Manipur's Journey: Aligning Innovation with National Vision

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the notable progress of the National Institute of Technology Manipur during its 12th convocation. He urged the institute to focus on research and innovation in line with the National Education Policy 2020, advising graduates to blend tradition with innovation and contribute to the national mission.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla praised the progress made by the National Institute of Technology Manipur as a leading institution in science and technology, emphasizing the need for continued emphasis on research and innovation.

Speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony in Imphal, he congratulated the graduates and highlighted the role played by their parents and teachers in their success.

The governor encouraged the graduates to integrate tradition with modern innovation, maintain strong ethical standards, and actively contribute to India's national goals, aiming for a developed nation by 2047. He concluded the event by distributing medals and degrees to the deserving students.

