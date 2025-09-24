Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirms the commitment of the Dravidian model government to secure education for Tamil Nadu students. He emphasized the importance of education and criticized those who attempt to hinder educational access. Stalin also expressed concerns over central government policies affecting educational resources.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:55 IST
education
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated the mission of the Dravidian model government in ensuring educational opportunities for students across Tamil Nadu. Addressing an audience at a welfare event, Stalin emphasized, 'Education is your true ally throughout life.'

He underscored the government's dedication to educational access, stating that some forces are intentionally creating obstacles and downplaying the value of knowledge. 'Their intent is to prevent your advancement,' he warned, suggesting that certain narratives aim to drag students backward by appealing distractions.

The CM criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central administration for their stance on the National Education Policy and for withholding key educational funds that are crucial for the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

