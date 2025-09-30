Left Menu

Empowering Underserved Girls: KATHA and Intel's AI Training Initiative

KATHA, in collaboration with Intel India, has launched an AI Data Annotation Course to train 1,000 girls from underserved communities in Delhi. This initiative aims to equip young girls with skills in AI, ethical data practices, and data annotation, enabling them to pursue careers in emerging digital sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:54 IST
Empowering Underserved Girls: KATHA and Intel's AI Training Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, KATHA and Intel India have collaborated to launch an AI Data Annotation Course aimed at training 1,000 girls from underserved areas in Delhi. This unique initiative, a part of Intel's Digital Readiness Program, is the first of its kind in India and focuses on building foundational AI skills.

The course, offered by KATHA's KITES Labs, targets girls whose families often belong to migrant or daily wage worker backgrounds, with little to no access to computers. As first-generation digital learners, these young women are being prepared for careers in sectors like design, retail, and BPOs, leveraging the skills gained through this program.

"Our mission is to make AI skills accessible and impactful for every child," said Shweta Khurana, Senior Director at Intel India. The initiative will provide hands-on training and equip participants with the technical proficiency required to thrive in AI-driven roles. It advances KATHA's mission of empowering youth through technology and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

 India
2
Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

 Global
3
Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

 India
4
India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Optimism

India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Opt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025