Empowering Underserved Girls: KATHA and Intel's AI Training Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, KATHA and Intel India have collaborated to launch an AI Data Annotation Course aimed at training 1,000 girls from underserved areas in Delhi. This unique initiative, a part of Intel's Digital Readiness Program, is the first of its kind in India and focuses on building foundational AI skills.

The course, offered by KATHA's KITES Labs, targets girls whose families often belong to migrant or daily wage worker backgrounds, with little to no access to computers. As first-generation digital learners, these young women are being prepared for careers in sectors like design, retail, and BPOs, leveraging the skills gained through this program.

"Our mission is to make AI skills accessible and impactful for every child," said Shweta Khurana, Senior Director at Intel India. The initiative will provide hands-on training and equip participants with the technical proficiency required to thrive in AI-driven roles. It advances KATHA's mission of empowering youth through technology and education.

