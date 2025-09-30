Left Menu

Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

A teacher at a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was suspended for alleged misconduct with a female student, leading to protests. An inquiry has been ordered, and the teacher will remain suspended while the investigation proceeds to ensure a fair process and safeguard students' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST
  • India

In a significant development at a government school in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, a teacher has been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving a female student. The incident prompted protests from students, attracting the attention of senior officials.

Tehsildar Manjakote Jazia Qazmi, addressing the media, confirmed the suspension and ongoing inquiry against the teacher. According to the Chief Education Officer's order, the teacher, Ajaz Ahmed, faces serious allegations that necessitate immediate administrative measures.

The order cited the need for a free and impartial investigation to uphold the institution's integrity and protect the student community. Meanwhile, the teacher remains attached to the zonal education officer's office, entitled to subsistence allowance during the suspension period.

