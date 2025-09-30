Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

In a significant development at a government school in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, a teacher has been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving a female student. The incident prompted protests from students, attracting the attention of senior officials.

Tehsildar Manjakote Jazia Qazmi, addressing the media, confirmed the suspension and ongoing inquiry against the teacher. According to the Chief Education Officer's order, the teacher, Ajaz Ahmed, faces serious allegations that necessitate immediate administrative measures.

The order cited the need for a free and impartial investigation to uphold the institution's integrity and protect the student community. Meanwhile, the teacher remains attached to the zonal education officer's office, entitled to subsistence allowance during the suspension period.