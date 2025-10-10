IIT-Guwahati's Pioneering Data Science Graduates Shine in Placements

The inaugural batch of students from the School of Data Science and AI at IIT-Guwahati has successfully graduated, with a remarkable 91% securing positions through campus recruitments. Notable recruiters such as Warner Bros Discovery, Google, and Microsoft showed strong interest in these graduates.

Launched in 2001 in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation, the school was one of the first in the IIT system to offer a dedicated undergraduate program in Data Science and AI. This batch marks the success of a vision to provide specialized education in these fields.

Graduates took roles in industry and academia, with one pursuing further studies at Carnegie Mellon University. The program's versatile curriculum prepares students for leadership and innovation, showcasing the high demand for this expertise across sectors.