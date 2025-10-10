Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati's Pioneering Data Science Graduates Shine in Placements

The first cohort of students from IIT-Guwahati's School of Data Science and AI has graduated, with over 90% securing top placements. The program, introduced in 2021, highlighted strong industry demand and included advanced research projects. Graduates are pursuing diverse career paths, signaling the program's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:47 IST
IIT-Guwahati's Pioneering Data Science Graduates Shine in Placements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural batch of students from the School of Data Science and AI at IIT-Guwahati has successfully graduated, with a remarkable 91% securing positions through campus recruitments. Notable recruiters such as Warner Bros Discovery, Google, and Microsoft showed strong interest in these graduates.

Launched in 2001 in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation, the school was one of the first in the IIT system to offer a dedicated undergraduate program in Data Science and AI. This batch marks the success of a vision to provide specialized education in these fields.

Graduates took roles in industry and academia, with one pursuing further studies at Carnegie Mellon University. The program's versatile curriculum prepares students for leadership and innovation, showcasing the high demand for this expertise across sectors.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025