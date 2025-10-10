Left Menu

Teachers Suspended Over Alleged Salary Scam in Jharkhand

Three teachers in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district have been suspended for allegedly deceiving colleagues by collecting money under the pretense of helping facilitate the payment of pending salaries. Preliminary investigations indicate that the amount potentially involved is between Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:30 IST
In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, three teachers were suspended on Friday following accusations of money collection from fellow colleagues under false pretenses. The teachers claimed to assist in facilitating the payment of pending salaries, according to an official order from the district's Deputy Commissioner, Chandan Kumar.

District Education Officer Tony Premraj Topoo stated that complaints from other teachers led to the suspension of these educators from three separate schools. The accused allegedly orchestrated a plan to deceive their colleagues, asking them for money with promises of helping with unpaid dues.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the transactions may amount to Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh. While some of the money was traced through the accused's bank accounts, cash payments are still under investigation. The suspension of all three teachers was executed under the Jharkhand Government Servant Rule (Classification, Control and Appeal), 2016.

