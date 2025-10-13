Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Education Infrastructure in Peril Amid Unrelenting Monsoons

Heavy rains, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods severely impacted Himachal Pradesh's education infrastructure. Education Minister Rohit Thakur urged swift repairs, strategic use of PDNA funds, and prompt recruitment to address the Rs 122 crore damage. Emphasis was placed on educational standards, school inspections, and the implementation of educational loan schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Education Infrastructure in Peril Amid Unrelenting Monsoons
Over 1,320 educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh have been severely affected by heavy rains, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods during the 2025 monsoon season, state officials reported on Monday.

The Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, voiced significant concern over the extent of the damage, tallying up to Rs 122 crore in losses to the education sector. Thakur has directed the expeditious repair and restoration of facilities, prioritizing those most affected and using Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds judiciously.

Moreover, Thakur initiated prompt measures to address teaching vacancies by dispatching sanctioned posts to relevant authorities to expedite recruitment. A strict timeframe for reallocated teachers to resume duties was set, with failure to do so resulting in revocation of promotions. Additionally, the minister stressed the importance of inspections, educational standards, and accessibility to low-interest education loans for students pursuing higher education.

