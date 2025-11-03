University of Warwick's India Tour: A Gateway to World-Class Education
The University of Warwick is launching a multi-city tour in India, offering prospective students and parents unique insights into its academic programs. The 'Open Days' in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore will provide direct interaction with faculty and alumni, aiming to inform and guide students in choosing their academic future.
The University of Warwick is embarking on a multi-city tour across India, visiting Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore, to engage directly with prospective students and their parents. Scheduled for November, these 'Open Days' will showcase Warwick's academic offerings and provide opportunities for direct interaction with faculty members, alumni, and admissions advisors.
According to Virinder Kalra, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor for South and Central Asia, Middle East, the sessions are crafted to help students make informed choices regarding studying abroad. He emphasizes the importance of students feeling connected and confident in their academic and financial decision to pursue a Warwick degree.
Participants can attend interactive sessions like 'Academic Panel', 'Meet the Departments', and 'Alumni Panel', which offer personal insights into courses, career paths, and the value of a Warwick education. The university, a member of the prestigious Russell Group, is known for its innovative approach to global challenges since its founding in 1965.
