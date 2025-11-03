Jamia Millia Islamia: A Legacy of Inclusive Education and Nation-Building Celebrated
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) celebrated its 105th Foundation Day with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena commending its contribution to inclusive education and nation-building. The event highlighted JMI's rise to academic prominence and its future plans, concluding with cultural and academic festivities.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena highlighted Jamia Millia Islamia's role in providing progressive education as part of its 105th Foundation Day celebration.
Addressing the students, Saxena lauded the university's part in nation-building, noting its founders' vision of spreading both education and the message of freedom.
Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif outlined future plans for expansion, while this year's Talimi Mela showcased JMI's commitment to 'education to nation-building'.
