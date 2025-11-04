Data Breach Scandal: University of Pennsylvania Calls in FBI
The University of Pennsylvania reports a significant data breach, prompting cooperation with the FBI for investigation. Offensive emails were sent to alumni, and the breach reportedly disclosed data on 1.2 million donors. Universities remain frequent targets for cyber attacks, with recent incidents involving hacktivists.
The University of Pennsylvania has reported a data breach that led to offensive emails being sent to its alumni. The breach involved 'select information systems,' and the university has engaged the FBI to aid in the investigation.
The incident involved an email purporting to be from the university, accusing it of being 'elitist' and 'completely unmeritocratic,' among other criticisms. The cybersecurity website Bleeping Computer reported claims from the hacker, stating that the breach exposed data on 1.2 million donors, although this is yet to be independently verified.
Higher education institutions continue to be targets for cybercriminals, with recent breaches often connected to broader hacktivist activities. A similar incident at Columbia University resulted in leaked details involving a prominent political candidate.
