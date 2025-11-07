Left Menu

Kerala Boosts Scholarship Funding for OEC Students by Rs 200 Crore

The Kerala government has announced an additional allocation of Rs 200 crore for post-matric scholarships targeting Other Eligible Communities (OEC) students. This raises the total scholarship allocation to Rs 5,326 crore this year, covering various marginalised groups, with efforts to settle outstanding arrears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST
Kerala Boosts Scholarship Funding for OEC Students by Rs 200 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced on Friday an additional allocation of Rs 200 crore for scholarships to benefit students in the Other Eligible Communities (OEC) category.

This allocation brings the total funds for scholarships to Rs 5,326 crore this year, covering Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and OEC students, as per the office of state Finance Minister K N Balagopal. The latest allocation will aid in settling outstanding arrears under the scholarship scheme.

Finance Minister Balagopal highlighted that a budget of Rs 240 crore was initially approved, with the added Rs 200 crore now enhancing it. This move follows previous efforts where Rs 358 crore was distributed, including overdue funds from earlier years, marking a significant increase from previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Farm: Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Mizoram

Tragedy on the Farm: Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Mizoram

 India
2
Global Crises Rise Amidst Pirate Attacks, Drone Scares, and More

Global Crises Rise Amidst Pirate Attacks, Drone Scares, and More

 Global
3
WACE Expands Global Curriculum Reach in Chennai Schools

WACE Expands Global Curriculum Reach in Chennai Schools

 India
4
Mamdani's Victory and the Diverse Face of U.S. News

Mamdani's Victory and the Diverse Face of U.S. News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025