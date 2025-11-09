Left Menu

Manipur Public Service Commission exams postponed after question paper 'mix up'

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:06 IST
Manipur Public Service Commission exams postponed after question paper 'mix up'
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Sunday postponed the examination of two papers following a "mix up" in question sets at the test centres, officials said.

The Commission said the exam date has been rescheduled for November 22.

''The Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022, which began on November 7 and was scheduled to conclude today (Sunday), had to be postponed after a mix-up in question papers led to the cancellation of both General Studies Paper (GS)-III and Paper-IV,'' an official said. Candidates appearing for the morning session at the Imphal centre were "mistakenly" given the question paper for GS-IV instead of GS-III, he said.

The error was detected soon after the examination began, leading to confusion among aspirants.

The Manipur Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 is being conducted at two centres – Imphal and Guwahati, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar polls: Pawan Khera

INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar poll...

 India
2
Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abroad illegally

Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abr...

 India
3
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

 India
4
Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuate in Philippines

Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuat...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025