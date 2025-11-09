Manipur Public Service Commission exams postponed after question paper 'mix up'

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Sunday postponed the examination of two papers following a "mix up" in question sets at the test centres, officials said.

The Commission said the exam date has been rescheduled for November 22.

''The Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022, which began on November 7 and was scheduled to conclude today (Sunday), had to be postponed after a mix-up in question papers led to the cancellation of both General Studies Paper (GS)-III and Paper-IV,'' an official said. Candidates appearing for the morning session at the Imphal centre were "mistakenly" given the question paper for GS-IV instead of GS-III, he said.

The error was detected soon after the examination began, leading to confusion among aspirants.

The Manipur Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 is being conducted at two centres – Imphal and Guwahati, the official said.

