IIT Kharagpur Launches 'Impact RISE' for Societal Transformation

IIT Kharagpur's director, Suman Chakraborty, launched 'Impact RISE' on Tuesday, aiming to harness technology for societal change.

The initiative, a cornerstone of the institution's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, seeks to link India's scientific expertise with its developmental challenges, positioning IIT Kharagpur as a leader in impactful transformation.

Chakraborty detailed a strategy involving research, innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship through evidence-driven missions, calling on government, corporates, and NGOs to collaborate for widespread impact.