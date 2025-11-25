Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Launches 'Impact RISE' for Societal Transformation

IIT Kharagpur has launched 'Impact RISE,' a model for societal transformation through research, innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship. Director Suman Chakraborty emphasized the initiative's focus on addressing pressing national challenges, with a vision for sustainable development in celebration of the institute's Platinum Jubilee year.

IIT Kharagpur's director, Suman Chakraborty, launched 'Impact RISE' on Tuesday, aiming to harness technology for societal change.

The initiative, a cornerstone of the institution's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, seeks to link India's scientific expertise with its developmental challenges, positioning IIT Kharagpur as a leader in impactful transformation.

Chakraborty detailed a strategy involving research, innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship through evidence-driven missions, calling on government, corporates, and NGOs to collaborate for widespread impact.

