Rohit Pawar Raises Concerns About RSS Influence in Maharashtra Universities

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has sounded an alarm over the diminishing standards of public universities in Maharashtra, attributing the decline to the growing sway of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He warned that this could spell trouble for the future of India's youth, placing the nation at risk of falling behind on the global stage.

Addressing concerns in an interaction with PTI Videos, Pawar, representing the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, echoed sentiments expressed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, drawing attention to the RSS background of many university deans and vice-chancellors. He stressed that the deteriorating education quality particularly affects children from poorer backgrounds who rely on these government institutions.

Pawar further alleged that RSS volunteers in universities propagate their agenda, facilitated by government funding. He critiqued the centralized governance approach, pointing out that such operations run counter to the principles of democracy and equality, with significant implications for India's future both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)