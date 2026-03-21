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GL Bajaj: Engineering Success with Record Campus Placements

GL Bajaj Educational Institutions achieved record campus placements during their 2026 drive, securing offers for 1,000 students, highlighting the institution's commitment to industry-ready education. Significant offers from major MNCs underscore the success of their career-focused programs, positioning GL Bajaj as a leading engineering institution in North India for campus placements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:30 IST
GL Bajaj: Engineering Success with Record Campus Placements
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GL Bajaj Educational Institutions have set a new benchmark with their 2026 placement drive, registering the best campus placement figures in North India. The institution secured 1,000 offers, with leading companies like Accenture, Capgemini, and Cognizant contributing significantly to this success.

During the 2026 placement season, substantial high-value offers were made by MNCs such as Meesho and Amazon, reinforcing GL Bajaj's reputation as the top placement college in Greater Noida. The institution's strong corporate network and successful training programs have been pivotal in achieving these results.

Vice Chairman Pankaj Agarwal praised the teamwork of students, faculty, and the placement team, while CEO Kartikay Agarwal highlighted the role of industry-focused learning. Their efforts have cemented GL Bajaj's position as a preferred destination for engineering admissions and campus placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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