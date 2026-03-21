GL Bajaj: Engineering Success with Record Campus Placements

GL Bajaj Educational Institutions have set a new benchmark with their 2026 placement drive, registering the best campus placement figures in North India. The institution secured 1,000 offers, with leading companies like Accenture, Capgemini, and Cognizant contributing significantly to this success.

During the 2026 placement season, substantial high-value offers were made by MNCs such as Meesho and Amazon, reinforcing GL Bajaj's reputation as the top placement college in Greater Noida. The institution's strong corporate network and successful training programs have been pivotal in achieving these results.

Vice Chairman Pankaj Agarwal praised the teamwork of students, faculty, and the placement team, while CEO Kartikay Agarwal highlighted the role of industry-focused learning. Their efforts have cemented GL Bajaj's position as a preferred destination for engineering admissions and campus placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)