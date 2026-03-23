Karnataka's Bold Step: Regulating Mobile Usage Among Children

In a significant move, Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced the state's plan to regulate mobile phone usage among children below the age of 16. The initiative addresses rising concerns over mobile addiction's detrimental effects on young minds.

Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Bangarappa emphasized the need for more robust enforcement and comprehensive guidelines, despite existing restrictions. The proposal, first of its kind in India, includes stakeholder consultations and coordination with the IT Department to ensure effectiveness.

Under the plan, moral education will be reintroduced in schools, and laws refined to balance modern digital needs with safety concerns. The goal is to develop a model policy that serves as a nationwide example, with input from parents, experts, and international bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)