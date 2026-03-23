Karnataka's Bold Step: Regulating Mobile Usage Among Children
The Karnataka government plans to introduce a regulatory framework to control mobile phone and social media use among children under 16, aiming to curb negative impacts. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa emphasizes coordination with stakeholders and reintroducing moral education as part of a balanced approach against mobile addiction.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced the state's plan to regulate mobile phone usage among children below the age of 16. The initiative addresses rising concerns over mobile addiction's detrimental effects on young minds.
Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Bangarappa emphasized the need for more robust enforcement and comprehensive guidelines, despite existing restrictions. The proposal, first of its kind in India, includes stakeholder consultations and coordination with the IT Department to ensure effectiveness.
Under the plan, moral education will be reintroduced in schools, and laws refined to balance modern digital needs with safety concerns. The goal is to develop a model policy that serves as a nationwide example, with input from parents, experts, and international bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lost at Sea: Families Seek Government Help Amid Iran Conflict
Karnataka Aims to Curb Mobile Addiction in Teens with New Policy
SC notes that Union government has revoked Sonam Wangchuk's detention, says nothing left in matter.
BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone
Impact of Trump’s Immigration Policy: A Decline in Visas for India and China