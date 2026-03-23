Sole objective of Congress' politics has been opposing development; it has been doing this since I was in Gujarat: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Sole objective of Congress' politics has been opposing development; it has been doing this since I was in Gujarat: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- Gujarat
- development
- politics
- opposition
- India
- government
- criticism
- strategy
ALSO READ
DBS Bank India's Tax Payment Innovation: A New Era of Convenience
Veteran Banker Jose Joseph Kattoor Joins South Indian Bank as Chairman
Bridgestone India's Bold Road Ahead: Eyeing 67% CAGR
ISRO Chief Envisions 'Developed India by 2047'
Streamlining Corporate Governance: India Proposes Major Amendments