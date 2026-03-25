Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro Clash in Tight Electoral Race
Brazil's political landscape heats up as a new poll reveals a technical tie between President Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a simulated run-off scenario. The poll highlights the competitive nature of the upcoming elections, with both candidates showing strong support in first-round projections as well.
A recent poll conducted by AtlasIntel/Bloomberg indicates a fiercely competitive political race in Brazil, showcasing a technical tie between current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
In a series of simulated first-round scenarios, Lula is predicted to secure around 46% of the votes, while his rival, Flavio Bolsonaro, shows promising support, ranging between 36% and 42%.
The run-off projections reveal a slim margin, with Flavio Bolsonaro narrowly leading by one percentage point. The political tension follows the elder Bolsonaro's endorsement of his son, affecting Brazil's currency and stock markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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