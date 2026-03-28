IIT Kharagpur Sets Sights on Historic Medical Course Milestone
IIT Kharagpur has applied to the National Medical Council to introduce a postgraduate doctor of medicine (MD) course. If approved, it will be the first IIT to offer such a program. The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Education, now awaits the Ministry of Health's decision.
- Country:
- India
IIT Kharagpur has submitted a proposal to the National Medical Council (NMC) to launch a postgraduate doctor of medicine (MD) course, marking a potential historic first for the prestigious institution. The application, led by institute director Suman Chakraborty, aims to place IIT Kharagpur as the pioneer in offering such advanced medical education among IITs.
The proposal, awaiting a response from the relevant authorities, could serve as a significant milestone if approved by the Centre. Currently, the academic infrastructure is set to start with a total of 20 available seats, with selection conducted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Backed by the Ministry of Education, the course's fruition hinges on approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Jhally other resources are already prepared, including appointment of 20 dedicated teaching doctors. Training facilities are poised to expand, leveraging key healthcare centers such as the Dr B C Roy Multi Specialty Medical Research Centre and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital.
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