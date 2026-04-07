Meghalaya Class 12 Results: Triumph Amidst Challenges

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the class 12 results, reporting that 86.84% of students passed this year, a slight decrease from last year's 87.10%.

From the 48,623 candidates who appeared, 42,228 succeeded. Boys excelled with a pass rate of 94.14%, compared to the girls' 92.88%, state officials.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the students on social media, while Waangal Lama emerged as the topper. Notably, West Jaintia Hills led with a 94.99% pass rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)