Meghalaya Class 12 Results: Triumph Amidst Challenges
The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced the class 12 results with an 86.84% pass rate. Notably, boys achieved a 94.14% pass rate, surpassing their female counterparts. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the students. Waangal Lama topped the exam, while West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest regional pass percentage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the class 12 results, reporting that 86.84% of students passed this year, a slight decrease from last year's 87.10%.
From the 48,623 candidates who appeared, 42,228 succeeded. Boys excelled with a pass rate of 94.14%, compared to the girls' 92.88%, state officials.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the students on social media, while Waangal Lama emerged as the topper. Notably, West Jaintia Hills led with a 94.99% pass rate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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