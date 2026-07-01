Transgender Policy Showdown: Kansas City's Battle with Federal Enforcement

The Us Government Said On Tuesday It Will Bring Enforcement Action Against The Kansas City Public School District In Kansas Over Its Transgender Policies That Could Include Judicial Proceedings And Loss Of Federal Funding In A Statement

The U.S. government announced on Tuesday that it intends to take enforcement action against the Kansas City Public School District concerning its transgender policies. The action could involve judicial proceedings and a withdrawal of federal funding.

According to a statement by the Education Department, the district's policy of withholding a student's transgender status from parents violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Both the Education and Justice Departments will collaborate to enforce compliance, possibly through court actions and funding cuts.

The Kansas City district, serving over 21,000 students, has yet to comment on the situation. Previously, President Donald Trump sought to withhold federal support from schools over similar policies, drawing criticism from civil rights groups. Additionally, the Supreme Court has cleared states to restrict transgender athletes.