Transgender Policy Showdown: Kansas City's Battle with Federal Enforcement
The U.S. government is set to take action against the Kansas City Public School District over its non-disclosure of students' transgender status to parents. The Education and Justice Departments aim to enforce compliance with federal law, potentially involving judicial proceedings and cutting federal funding.
The U.S. government announced on Tuesday that it intends to take enforcement action against the Kansas City Public School District concerning its transgender policies. The action could involve judicial proceedings and a withdrawal of federal funding.
According to a statement by the Education Department, the district's policy of withholding a student's transgender status from parents violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Both the Education and Justice Departments will collaborate to enforce compliance, possibly through court actions and funding cuts.
The Kansas City district, serving over 21,000 students, has yet to comment on the situation. Previously, President Donald Trump sought to withhold federal support from schools over similar policies, drawing criticism from civil rights groups. Additionally, the Supreme Court has cleared states to restrict transgender athletes.
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