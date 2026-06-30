Trump Urges Congress to End Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump Urged Congress On Tuesday To End Birthright Citizenship After The Us Supreme Court Scuttled One Of The Top Priorities In His Crackdown On Immigration The Supreme Court Upheld Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump has called upon Congress to terminate the birthright citizenship policy. This plea follows a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which has undermined one of his main immigration-control objectives.

In a recent social media post, Trump expressed disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision to support birthright citizenship. He described the outcome as unfavorable for the country but expressed confidence that the issue could still be addressed legislatively by Congress.

Trump's push for changing birthright citizenship laws marks his determination to continue advocating for stricter immigration policies, despite judicial setbacks.