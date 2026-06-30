Supreme Court Rules on Transgender Athletes in Female Sports

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws in West Virginia and Idaho that restrict transgender student athletes from participating in female sports teams. This ruling supports laws designating sports teams according to biological sex, sparking national debate and aligning with the court's conservative majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Tuesday For States To Impose Restrictions On Transgender Student Athletes | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:25 IST
Supreme Court Rules on Transgender Athletes in Female Sports
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The U.S. Supreme Court, on Tuesday, upheld state laws in West Virginia and Idaho banning transgender athletes from female sports teams. The decision, a significant moment amidst ongoing national culture wars, supports restrictions based on 'biological sex' and has implications for similar laws in 25 other states.

The justices ruled 9-0 that these laws do not violate the Title IX civil rights statute or the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. Authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the ruling argues that states can preserve women's sports for biological females without needing an overhaul under these legal frameworks.

While proponents, including former President Trump, view the ruling as a victory for fairness in sports, critics argue it's part of a broader assault on transgender rights. The decision reflects the court's conservative tilt, furthering discussions about equality and legal interpretations of 'sex.'

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