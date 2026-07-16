Spain's First Lady Faces Legal Battle: Influence Peddling and Embezzlement Charges Loom

Begoña Gomez, wife of Spain's prime minister, is set to stand trial on charges of influence peddling and embezzlement. A Madrid court dismissed corruption charges but upheld the others, marking a serious challenge for the prime minister’s family. Sanchez defends Gomez, citing political motives behind the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:11 IST
Spain's First Lady Faces Legal Battle: Influence Peddling and Embezzlement Charges Loom
  • Country:
  • Spain

Begoña Gomez, the wife of Spain's prime minister, is slated to face a jury trial following a court decision on Thursday. Charges of influence peddling and embezzlement remain, despite her defense team's efforts to have them dropped. The case adds to the ongoing challenges facing the government amidst corruption probes and scandals.

The Madrid court's ruling saw the dismissal of a business corruption charge against Gomez. However, it upheld the primary allegations, maintaining the most serious legal threat to the family of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The court also lifted restrictions previously imposed on Gomez, such as travel bans.

State prosecutors aligned with Gomez's defense in advocating for the charges' dismissal. They argue that the accusations arose from politically motivated actions by far-right groups. Prime Minister Sanchez denounces the charges as politically driven and maintains Gomez's innocence, amidst broader implications for his family and administration.

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