AURIC Hosts National Programme on Smart Industrial City Development

Senior officials from across India have gathered in Maharashtra to study the planning and implementation of the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area (AURIC Smart City), with the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) using the programme to share successful practices that can be replicated in industrial corridor projects nationwide.

The two-day cross-learning visit, which began on 23 July 2026, has brought together representatives from state governments, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), Programme Managers for New Cities, EPC contractors and other stakeholders involved in developing industrial corridors.

AURIC showcased as a national model

Organised by NICDC in partnership with Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), the programme highlights AURIC's development as one of India's leading greenfield industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

NICDC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajat Kumar Saini said the project demonstrates how modern infrastructure, investor-focused planning, digital governance and strong transport connectivity can help create globally competitive manufacturing hubs.

He also stressed the importance of giving Special Purpose Vehicles greater flexibility in planning and land management so they can respond more effectively to future industrial growth.

Participants study planning and digital governance

The first day included presentations on AURIC's development strategy, demonstrations of digital planning and monitoring systems, and site visits to operational industries and major infrastructure facilities.

Delegates explored utility networks, transport connectivity and industrial development sites while discussing integrated master planning, land utilisation, investor facilitation and project monitoring.

The programme also encouraged participating states to exchange experiences on improving coordination among implementing agencies and adopting approaches that can accelerate infrastructure delivery.

Focus on BHAVYA industrial parks

A key part of the discussions centred on the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), NICDC's flagship initiative to establish world-class plug-and-play industrial parks across India.

Officials examined how AURIC's integrated planning model, digital governance systems and investor-friendly services could be applied to upcoming projects under the scheme.

States and implementing agencies were encouraged to submit proposals during the first application round, which remains open until 31 July 2026.

Sharing ideas for future industrial growth

Participants also discussed sustainable infrastructure, digital land management, integrated utility services and simplified approval systems that can improve the ease of doing business and attract investment.

The programme continues on 24 July with technical sessions on infrastructure development, implementation challenges and best practices, followed by an interactive exchange between participating states. Organisers expect the discussions to strengthen collaboration and support the rollout of high-quality industrial corridors across the country.