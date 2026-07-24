Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Modi Government Over Exam Scandal

The youth-led 'Cockroach' movement in India demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following exam paper leaks. Talks with government ministers are ongoing. Protests have spread nationally, influencing political discourse and causing parliamentary disruption. The movement highlights youth frustrations over frequent leaks and employment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:13 IST
Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Modi Government Over Exam Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The youth-led 'Cockroach' movement in India has intensified its demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following significant exam paper leaks. On Friday, government officials announced they would respond to the protestors' demands by Saturday afternoon, raising hopes for a potential settlement.

The demonstrations, guided by representatives like Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, have materialized as the largest youth challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration since 2014. The movement has received support from opposition parties, prompting significant disruptions in the current monsoon session of parliament.

Despite agreeing to talks with the government, the protesters organized nationwide demonstrations on Friday, intensifying their call for accountability. The unrest has led to metro station closures and internet blackouts in Delhi, underscoring the growing frustration among India's youth over educational and employment concerns.

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