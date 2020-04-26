Hanna Season 2 release, cast, Know who helps Hanna in getting right education

The success of Hanna Season 1 created a huge demand for Season 2 among fans. The demand for Hanna Season 2 severely augmented when it got a confirmation just two weeks after the release of Season 1. Read further to get more details on the imminent season.

On April 11, 2019, Amazon renewed Hanna Season 2. According to some sources, the second season should take less time to underproduction as the cast and crew for the seasons are all slated unlike the first season. The first season was announced in mid-2017, its production started in 2018 and the series was premiered in 2019. The same duration is not likely to be consumed for Season 2.

Hanna Season 2 will revolve around how Hanna has been successful in escaping and her survival and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight. The continuation of plot will remain the same in the second season. The imminent season is likely to show her journey without Erik and she may deal in avenging his death.

Even Hanna Season 2 will also show retuning of Sophie and her family. They will probably help her in getting right education and also be seen taking care of her in the absence of her father. The show is just a reboot of the movie and the series' creators' endeavour is to expand the Hanna universe.

The release date for Hanna Season 2 is yet to be announced. But the avid viewers are passionate to know when the series can be released. As we all know, the world is severely combating with coronavirus pandemic for over a month, all the entertainment (television and movie projects) have been put on hold. Thus, it is not possible to expect the second season this year.

