Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanna Season 2 release, cast, Know who helps Hanna in getting right education

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 02:24 IST
Hanna Season 2 release, cast, Know who helps Hanna in getting right education
Even Hanna Season 2 will also show retuning of Sophie and her family. Image Credit: Facebook / Hanna

The success of Hanna Season 1 created a huge demand for Season 2 among fans. The demand for Hanna Season 2 severely augmented when it got a confirmation just two weeks after the release of Season 1. Read further to get more details on the imminent season.

On April 11, 2019, Amazon renewed Hanna Season 2. According to some sources, the second season should take less time to underproduction as the cast and crew for the seasons are all slated unlike the first season. The first season was announced in mid-2017, its production started in 2018 and the series was premiered in 2019. The same duration is not likely to be consumed for Season 2.

Hanna Season 2 will revolve around how Hanna has been successful in escaping and her survival and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight. The continuation of plot will remain the same in the second season. The imminent season is likely to show her journey without Erik and she may deal in avenging his death.

Even Hanna Season 2 will also show retuning of Sophie and her family. They will probably help her in getting right education and also be seen taking care of her in the absence of her father. The show is just a reboot of the movie and the series' creators' endeavour is to expand the Hanna universe.

The release date for Hanna Season 2 is yet to be announced. But the avid viewers are passionate to know when the series can be released. As we all know, the world is severely combating with coronavirus pandemic for over a month, all the entertainment (television and movie projects) have been put on hold. Thus, it is not possible to expect the second season this year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Why House of the Dragon Season 1 not possible before Apr 2022, Know more on Targaryens

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in inte...

2021 NFL Draft: 20 to watch in Class of '21

Quarterbacks are always top of mind when it comes to the NFL draft, and the Class of 2021 is no exception. Clemsons Trevor Lawrence will be No. 1 on many draft boards but the class is also loaded at left tackle and stronger than the 2020 gr...

Tampa mayor gives lighthearted welcome to Brady, Gronk

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two of the newest residents of the Tampa, Fla., area, received an official welcome to the city from Mayor Jane Castor, who promised them sunshine and fun in an open letter. I want to personally welcome you both...

Older French school kids should wear masks - advisory body

French schoolchildren aged 11-18 should wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic said on Saturday. It added that staff at both French colleges and lycees - dealing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020