Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:39 IST
Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' scene from 'Extraction' makes twitter losing cool
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IssoVeludo)

Netflix's recent release Extraction is trending all over the streaming platform but especially Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' scene is getting praised on Twitter.

In Extraction, Hemsworth plays broody Tyler Rake who is on a mission to 'extract' an Indian drug lord's son from some Bangladeshi gangsters. In this scene, we see Tyler negotiating with said Bangladeshi kidnappers in their mother-tongue. Thor says 'Proman Dao' which means 'show proof' in Bangali, not once, not twice, but four times in a span of 15-seconds.

Tweeple seemed to be very impressed by Hemsworth's bilingual efforts. Here are some of the best reactions from the micro-blogging application.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour. The plot follows a black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film was released on April 24, 2020, by Netflix.

