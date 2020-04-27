Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' scene from 'Extraction' makes twitter losing cool

Netflix's recent release Extraction is trending all over the streaming platform but especially Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' scene is getting praised on Twitter.

In Extraction, Hemsworth plays broody Tyler Rake who is on a mission to 'extract' an Indian drug lord's son from some Bangladeshi gangsters. In this scene, we see Tyler negotiating with said Bangladeshi kidnappers in their mother-tongue. Thor says 'Proman Dao' which means 'show proof' in Bangali, not once, not twice, but four times in a span of 15-seconds.

Tweeple seemed to be very impressed by Hemsworth's bilingual efforts. Here are some of the best reactions from the micro-blogging application.

Watching @chrishemsworth speaking Bengali "প্রমাণ দাও" in #ExtractionNetflix is a pure delight. When it comes to hand2hand combat & emoting thru eyes none comes close to him. #ExtractionReview gives adrenaline rush in #lockdown days. — Sumantra Mukherjee (@Sumantra_m) April 26, 2020

@chrishemsworth even got the enunciation right for 'proman dao'...a feat not even managed by many non Bengali speaking Bollywooders 😁 — Priyanka Mukherjee (@priyankachatty) April 26, 2020

never knew i needed a clip of chris hemsworth saying "proman dao" until now — tanha 👻 #AfterHours (@zaynberryy) April 26, 2020

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour. The plot follows a black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film was released on April 24, 2020, by Netflix.