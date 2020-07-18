'Chernobyl' win big at virtual BAFTA TV Craft Awards; scoops seven prizes
HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories.ANI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:22 IST
HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories. The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels. The gala event was earlier scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, this year's BAFTA TV Craft awards moved to an online format.
BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' which got a nomination for five prizes, have won two awards, while Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut 'This Way Up'. Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have won BAFTA TV Awards on Friday:
Breakthrough Talent -- Aisling Bea (Writer) Costume Design -- Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Director: Factual --Arthur Cary Director: Fiction --Johan Renck
Director: Multi-Camera --Janet Fraser Crook Editing: Factual--Michael Harte
Editing: Fiction-- Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey Entertainment Craft Team -- David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty
Make Up & Hair Design -- Loz Schiavo Original Music-- Hildur Gudnadottir
Photography: Factual --Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier Photography & Lighting: Fiction -- Jakob Ihre
Production Design--Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler Scripted Casting -- Des Hamilton
Sound: Factual -- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins Sound Team -- Battle Of The Brass Bands
Sound: Fiction -- Sound Team Special, Visual & Graphic Effects-- Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson
Titles & Graphic Identity-- Elastic, Painting Practice Writer: Comedy--Jamie Demetriou
Writer: Drama-- Jesse Armstrong (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- HBO
- Chernobyl
- Sky
- Aisling Bea
- The Hollywood Reporter
- BAFTA
- BBC
- Johan Renck
ALSO READ
UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable - Sky
'The Kominsky Method' renewed for third and final season at Netflix
US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases
Soccer-Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources
How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?