Avatar 2 Sigourney Weaver will be alive, additional focus on oceans of Pandora

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 01:42 IST
Avatar 2 Sigourney Weaver will be alive, additional focus on oceans of Pandora
Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Avatar 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade fans have been waiting for over a decade. The good news is that the cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Cameron are back in New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

James Cameron is working simultaneously on Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The Twitter account of Avatar franchise shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Avatar 3 production, which provides us the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Fans expressed their gratitude to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful update.

"Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at 'JonPLandau' for more sneak peeks!" the caption read.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market."

According to Landau, the cast and crew approached the exemption application responsibly and followed every quarantine rule. Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human.

As far as the plot for Avatar 2 is concerned, Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. The movie will contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

