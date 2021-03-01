Left Menu

Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 06:25 IST
Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles. Harry, 36, was seated next to Meghan, 39, and holding her hand. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their second child.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry said. "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago. "It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," Harry added.

In the clips, Winfrey said that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable." Before they moved to California, the couple had complained about the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would not be returning to their lives as working members of the royal family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 game...

Auckland coronavirus lockdown tests New Zealanders' patience

The mayor of Auckland called for residents to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines after New Zealands biggest city was thrown into its fourth pandemic lockdown over the weekend.The seven-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021