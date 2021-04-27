Left Menu

'Last Film Show' about reconnecting to my roots: director Pan Nalin

Director Pan Nalin says his Gujarati film Chhello Show Last Film Show, which will open the Tribeca Film Festivals Spotlight section in June, is about the magic of cinema and hope told through the eyes of a young village boy.The movie also gave the director, best known for his films Samsara, Valley of Flowers, Angry Indian Goddesses, a chance to reconnect to his roots in Gujarat.I wanted to tell a story about kids who grow up in the countryside and how they start innovating to create their own kind of cinema, storytelling.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:38 IST
'Last Film Show' about reconnecting to my roots: director Pan Nalin

Director Pan Nalin says his Gujarati film ''Chhello Show'' (Last Film Show), which will open the Tribeca Film Festival's Spotlight section in June, is about the magic of cinema and hope told through the eyes of a young village boy.

The movie also gave the director, best known for his films “Samsara”, “Valley of Flowers”, “Angry Indian Goddesses”, a chance to reconnect to his roots in Gujarat.

''I wanted to tell a story about kids who grow up in the countryside and how they start innovating to create their own kind of cinema, storytelling. Nothing stops these kids.

''When you have nothing, nothing should stop you. It is a story of inspiration, hope, valuing family, friends, cinema, storytellers, innocence and innovation. It has reconnected me with my roots,'' the director told PTI in a telephonic interview from Paris.

The film revolves around a nine-year-old boy in a remote village in India, who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth. Set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, stars six young boys from indigenous tribe communities of Gujarat. Nalin, born in a small village in Amreli district, Gujarat, said it's encouraging to see ''Chhello Show'' become the first Gujarati film to open the Spotlight section at Tribeca.

''The festival team learned about our film and thought the theme resonated with their idea of the celebration of cinema. They (organisers) felt our film is an invitation to return to the cinema. ''When we were making the film, we didn’t realize that the world would go this way. The film celebrates the big-screen experience of going to cinema halls and watching a film with family and friends, which is irreplaceable,'' he added.

The director, whose real name Nalin Kumar Pandya, said he always wanted to make a film around innocence and hope and he got the chance when two of his projects -- a Bollywood movie and a Hollywood film -- took time to get off the ground.

The director said during the pandemic everyone started innovating and finding ways to stay happy with whatever they had. Similarly, his is talks about the spirit of innovation.

The disappearance of India's single-screen culture and 35mm celluloid film largely forms the backdrop of ''Last Film Show''.

“…To find a Bollywood movie print and a technician who can run a projector was tough. We learned it is available in Karnataka, Nasik and one or two other places. One film print is of 50-60 kg while today it is of 200 gm,” he said.

Another obstruction was to shoot with old railway trains and platforms.

Nalin said to shoot the film in real locations from villages to railways to schools made him feel nostalgic about his childhood.

“Everything seemed the same to me. Even though people have moved forward in life, the tradition and the culture is still preserved.” Nalin said his love for films began after he attended the university in Vadodara to study fine arts and later at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, where he was exposed to world cinema.

“I became interested in filmmaking and started writing films while I was in Ahmedabad. Then I came to Mumbai in 1992 and got work as a production runner, did a lot of ad films,” he said.

“Since I didn’t know anyone in Bollywood it was difficult to penetrate, also because most of my stories were different from the usual Bollywood movies. I was happy making short films, travelled, pitched films and eventually, things fell in place,” he added.

Currently, Nalin is giving the finishing touches to the film, which will be ready by the first week of May.

As the film ''Last Show'' gears up for the world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, the director is equally looking forward to releasing it back home in India.

He says even if theatres don’t open he is toying with the idea of showing it on a projector in remote villages in Gujarat, where he shot the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

A woman prison superintendent in Pune has been dismissed from service for allegedly violating the two-child norm and suppressing the fact that she had three children.Maharashtra home departments deputy secretary N S Karad, in an order issue...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers will grill President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this...

Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

U.S. President Joe Biden marks 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a presidents performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelts first term in 1933, when ...

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021