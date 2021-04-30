Left Menu

Halle Berry laughs off on joke about her hair at 2021 Oscars

American actor Halle Berry showcased a dramatic hair transformation she debuted at the 93rd annual Academy Awards and is now laughing it off at the jokes created by netizens about her new hairstyle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:18 IST
Halle Berry laughs off on joke about her hair at 2021 Oscars
Halle Berry (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Halle Berry showcased a dramatic hair transformation she debuted at the 93rd annual Academy Awards and is now laughing it off at the jokes created by netizens about her new hairstyle. According to People magazine, soon after the 54-year-old actor arrived at the Oscars to present, fans flooded social media with reactions to her new blunt bob and baby bangs. People compared the cut to that of Johnny Depp in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory', Edna Mode from the 'Incredibles' and Beyonce's super-short bangs in 2014.

One person even posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's new 'do with the caption, "halle berry tonight." The tweet garnered almost 50,000 likes - and a reply from the star herself, who retweeted it and added the weary and laughing emojis. For her return to the Oscars, the 'Catwoman' star donned a 'Dolce & Gabbana' flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice. However,it was her unexpected glam that really stole the show.

Hairstylist Sara Seward teased the chop on Instagram hours before the show, writing, "We came to play ...(3 scissors emoticons) @halleberry #oscars2021" alongside a photo of Berry's honey blonde locks on the floor. The actor showed off her full look on Instagram the next day, sharing a slideshow of photos posing with her boyfriend Van Hunt, modelling her flowy gown and showing off the bob from every angle.

Berry last presented at the Oscars in 2017, with another truly show-stopping style moment. She wore a sheer, sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, but the cornerstone of her look was her natural curls. (In fact, Google searches for her name spiked 1,350 per cent that year.) As reported by People magazine, the 'X-Men' star's most memorable look is likely the Elie Saab gown worn to the 2002 Oscars. Berry arrived in the sweeping burgundy design featuring a sheer bodice with floral embroidery.

While the dress was a jaw-dropper (and arguably put the designer on the map), even more, exciting was her historic win that night. Berry took home the Best Actress statue for her role in 'Monster's Ball' and made history as the first-ever Black woman to win a 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' Oscar category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Friday it would reduce the number of consular services it provides from May 12 after Russia imposed restrictions on the hiring of local staff.Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law to limi...

Zarine Manchanda Foundation- Shining a bright light during the darkest days of COVID

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 30 ANIMediawire As Indias COVID catastrophe spirals out of control, with strict lockdowns again imposed, it seems everyone is feeling isolated, engulfed in bad news. We are surrounded not by friends and colle...

Soccer-PFA slams Twitter for not taking down abusive posts

Twitters response to abuse directed at football players on its platform has been absolutely unacceptable, the Professional Footballers Association PFA said ahead of a four-day social media blackout to highlight the problem. Englands soccer ...

Ride-hailing giant Gojek to shift to electric vehicles by 2030

Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek plans to make every car and motorcycle on its platform an electric vehicle EV by 2030 through partnerships with manufacturers and favourable leasing arrangements, co-Chief Executive Kevin Aluwi told Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021