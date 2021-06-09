Sonam Kapoor turns 36: Family, friends, fans shower her with birthday wishes

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and to make her day special, her family members, friends and fans have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor has walked down memory lane and shared a string of images of Sonam from her childhood days.

"To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving," he captioned the post. Anil can't wait to see Sonam who is currently staying with her husband Anand Ahuja in London.

"You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and its one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you," Anil captioned the post. Sonam also misses her father a lot. "Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else," Sonam reacted to Anil's wish.

Sonam's husband Anand, too, took to Instagram account and shared a loved-up post for her. He has uploaded a screenshot of his phone's wallpaper, which features his picture with Sonam. "I know how much you love wallpapers -- well you are the only wallpaper I need. Happy birthday my forever wallpaper," Anand wrote.

Anand's post has definitely brought a smile to Sonam's face as she commented 'hahaha love you so much' on the image. Sonam's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor along with her boyfriend Karan Boolani sent a huge flower bouquet to the 'Neerja' star.

On the special occasion, Sonam's fans have also poured in wishes for her. Several social media users posted stills and videos from her movies while some expressed their love for her. "Happiey birthday you beauty, " a fan commented.

"Loved your work in 'Neerja'. Can't wait to see you in more movies. Happiest birthday," another one wrote. Sonam had started her career as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, 'Black'.

In 2007, she made her acting debut with 'Saawariya', and since then she has featured in movies like 'Delhi 6', 'Aisha', 'Raanjhana', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Khoobsurat', 'Neerja', 'Padman' and 'Veere Di Wedding' among many others. She was las last seen in 'The Zoya Factor', opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which released in 2019. She also featured in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. She will now appear in the movie 'Blind'. (ANI)

