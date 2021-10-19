Left Menu

Nicolas Cage's wild new look revealed from upcoming Western 'Butcher's Crossing'

With filming underway in Montana on the Western 'Butcher's Crossing', Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage seems to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:08 IST
Nicolas Cage's wild new look revealed from upcoming Western 'Butcher's Crossing'
Nicolas Cage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With filming underway in Montana on the Western 'Butcher's Crossing', Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage seems to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles. According to Deadline, Cage is portraying a buffalo hunter, Miller, in the film, which is being directed by Gabe Polsky. The first image of Cage as Miller has been released.

If the image is anything close to how the film turns out, audiences can expect another wild ride on this next Cage project. In the photo, a bald, bearded Cage is seen adorned in heavy western-style pelts and what appears to be a scar on his left cheek that may allude to some fighting or hunting that his character has been doing.

The movie's plot is about a young Harvard dropout who seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity. The title refers to the small Kansas town where the two intersect in the novel's story, which is set in the 1870s, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021