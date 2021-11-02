Left Menu

Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

One of the Arab worlds most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syrias government said Tuesday. Throughout his career, Fakhri preserved and popularized traditional forms of Arab singing and music, including Quddud Halabiya, native to his hometown Aleppo.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:34 IST
Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

One of the Arab world's most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syria's government said Tuesday. He was 88.

It was not immediately clear what caused Fakhri's passing. Born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri got his stage name as an adolescent when he started performing. He soon rose to fame to become one of the Arab world's legendary tenors and one of its exceptionally charismatic entertainers. Fakhri was a world class Tarab singer, an Arabic form of music associated with emotional evocation that could last for hours. Onstage, Fakhri would engage the audience and sway to the music almost in a trance, turning the lyrics of his songs, often in classical Arabic, into refrains they can easily sing back with him. He once performed for 10 hours straight in 1968 a concert in Caracas, Venezuela, without a single break, earning an entry in the Guinness World Records. Throughout his career, Fakhri preserved and popularized traditional forms of Arab singing and music, including Quddud Halabiya, native to his hometown Aleppo. Fakhri's voice was so powerful and distinct, he once told his interviewers that his family recognized it when he was a baby. “I started singing when I was born,” he once told an interviewer for Egyptian TV CBC. A family member used to pinch him to hear him cry because “he liked the sound of my crying.” He memorized the Quran when young and began reciting in mosques - a common path for a number of musicians and singers in the Arab world. Because of his powerful voice, Fakhri briefly worked as a muezzin - the person who calls for prayers - in a mosque in Aleppo.

“Quran is the great school for performance and good and clear pronunciation,” he said in the interview aired in 2014.

Fakhri studied music and singing in Aleppo and Damascus. He earned various honors in the Arab world and was head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate. Fakhri is survived by four sons, including Anas, a singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021