Left Menu

Aryan Khan receives birthday wishes from Suhana Khan, cousins Alia, Arjun Chhiba

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24 years old on Friday, his sister Suhana and cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba extended birthday wishes through their respective social media handles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:54 IST
Aryan Khan receives birthday wishes from Suhana Khan, cousins Alia, Arjun Chhiba
Aryan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24 years old on Friday, his sister Suhana and cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba extended birthday wishes through their respective social media handles. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a throwback picture from their childhood days, adding a little crown emoticon on Aryan's head.

She added a message, "Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people @namitachhiba @___aryan___." Suhana reshared this picture on her Instagram Story and added a red heart emoticon in the top-left corner.

Arjun also took to his Instagram Story and posted birthday wishes for both his mother Namita Chhiba and cousin Aryan. Sharing pictures with Namita and Aryan, he wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful...and strongest people I know."

For the unversed, Arjun and Alia are the children of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba. Earlier today, Aryan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021