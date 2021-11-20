52nd edition of International Film Festival of India kickstarts in Goa

Left Menu

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia's oldest and India's biggest film festival has kickstarted in Goa on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 18:42 IST
52nd International Film Festival of India. Image Credit: ANI
The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia's oldest and India's biggest film festival has kickstarted in Goa on Saturday. Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it's being held from November 20 to November 28.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, IFFI this year will be hybrid and festival delegates will have the option to participate and watch films and other events virtually, sitting in the comforts of their homes. IFFI will feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section with about 12 world premieres, about 7 international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and about 64 India premieres. For the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate in the festival. In a first, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will participate at the Film Festival through exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

