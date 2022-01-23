Left Menu

Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

Police and forensic examiners were collecting evidence and weapons at the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS showed. A witness said the suspect was believed to have a history of mental health issues, according to media reports. Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:09 IST
Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 49-year-old Briton was found dead at his home with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect was in custody, police said on Sunday. Another British man, 55, suffered injuries and was in hospital, police in Kanchanaburi province said, adding that further evidence was being collected.

A Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly, police said, according their preliminary investigation. Police and forensic examiners were collecting evidence and weapons at the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS showed.

A witness said the suspect was believed to have a history of mental health issues, according to media reports. Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Police said his history was still being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022