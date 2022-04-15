Left Menu

Mamata, Dhankhar wish people on Poila Boishakh

Stay healthy, stay well, enjoy the coming days, she tweeted in Bengali.The governor hoped that the Bengali New Year may fructify Rabindranath Tagores dream where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.Greetings to all on auspicious occasion PoilaBoishakh.

15-04-2022
Mamata, Dhankhar wish people on Poila Boishakh
Poila Boishakh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wished people on the occasion of Poila Boishakh or the Bengali New Year.

Poila Boishakh, also known as Bangla Noboborsho, is the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, besides Bangladesh. ''Happy New Year, 1429. Many greetings and congratulations to all. Stay healthy, stay well, enjoy the coming days,'' she tweeted in Bengali.

The governor hoped that the Bengali New Year may fructify Rabindranath Tagore's dream ''where the mind is without fear and the head is held high''.

''Greetings to all on auspicious occasion #PoilaBoishakh. May #SubhoNoboBorsho bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity! Let the dream #Gurudev of creating a land of Bhayashoonya Chitaa & Uccha Sheer fructify in West Bengal and all over,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

