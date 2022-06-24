Left Menu

JK Rowling pranked by Russians comedians impersonating Ukraine President Zelenskyy

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling has become the latest victim of a hoax by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus who tricked the former into believing she was having a video call with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 08:02 IST
JK Rowling pranked by Russians comedians impersonating Ukraine President Zelenskyy
J.K. Rowling (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling has become the latest victim of a hoax by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus who tricked the former into believing she was having a video call with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The prank did not go down well with Rowling. Her spokesperson slammed Vovan and Lexus, describing the hoax as "distasteful," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"JK Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region. The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation," the spokesperson said. In a 12-minute video of the prank, Rowling was told by the fake Zelenskyy that Harry Potter's famous forehead scare resembles the "Z" symbol that the Russian military has used on tanks and other weapons.

The pranksters asked Rowling if she would switch Harry's scar to a more pro-Ukraine symbol, to which the author answered, "I will look into that, might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers." According to Variety, the pranksters also told Rowling that the Ukraine military would begin writing "Avada Kedavra" on its missiles, a reference to the killing curse in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Prior to Rowling, the Russian comedians have pulled pranks on Elton John, Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and George W. Bush in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022