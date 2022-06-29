Left Menu

NBC orders prehistoric documentary series 'Surviving Earth'

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has ordered eight episodes of 'Surviving Earth,' an unscripted series about how life not only survived but thrived during the catastrophic events of the prehistoric era. The series aims to find the lessons that can be learned from past mass extinctions.

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has ordered eight episodes of 'Surviving Earth,' an unscripted series about how life not only survived but thrived during the catastrophic events of the prehistoric era. The series aims to find the lessons that can be learned from past mass extinctions. 'Surviving Earth' is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UK indie production company Loud Minds. Each hour-long episode will use digital technology to visualize prehistoric landscapes and events including meteor falls, eruptions of supervolcanoes, boiling seas and moving land, as per Variety.

"This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we've seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth. With a project of this magnitude, we're in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life," said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio said, "This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future. It's a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth's prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We're excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC."

"In an age when there is so much concern about our changing climate, if we want to know our future we have to understand our past. We're delighted to bring to NBC this spectacular story that celebrates the power of life on our ever-changing Earth," added Tim Haines, creative director of Loud Minds. (ANI)

