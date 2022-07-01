NRI Institute Celebrated 33 Years with NRI World Summit in United Kingdom

A two-day Gala Summit of Achievements, Charity, Innovation, Investment and Networking New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) NRI Institute, a not-for-profit organisation founded in the Year 1989 which aims to provide a platform for the Indians living in India and abroad organised NRI World Summit on the 23rd and 24th of June 2022 in the United Kingdom. Representing the entire Non-Resident Indians globally, The NRI Institute is dedicated to expand its members professional network and business insights.

NRI World Summit consists of JMS Foundation Charity Gala Dinner with the theme “Upliftment of the underprivileged in India”; Presentation of Legendary Shiromani Awards instituted 45 years ago; NRI Business Forum Conclave and A talk on Indo-British Relationships at the House of Lords, UK Parliament.

The World leaders along with the most influential families from around the Globe witnessed the two-day gala summit. To name a few, Baron Lord Swraj Paul; GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group and his daughter Ritu Prakash Chhabria along with husband Prakash Chhabria; Lord Karan Bilimoria; Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR; Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla; the AKBARALY family from Madagascar - Yilas AKBARALY, Director, Redland and Thomson Broadcasting with his Daughters Eileen AKBARALY and Yara AKBARALY; Lord Rami Ranger with Lady Ranger along with their daughter Councillor Reena Ranger; Wife of Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis; Ace Indian Fashion Designers Falguni Shane Peacock; Her Excellency Nimisha Madhvani, High commissioner of Uganda; Ramesh Arora, Ace Hotelier from London were in attendance.

The richest Indian Origin man in United Kingdom, Mr. GP Hinduja sang in support of the JMS Foundation, A legacy named after Sardar Jagmohan Singh to help the one in need by his son, Secretary General Manu Jagmohaan Singh.

On this occasion the vision of JMS Foundation was shared by Secretary General Manu Jagmohaan Singh, 20 Acre of land to be developed as an ashram on the holy land Vrindavan to provide the widows and mothers a safe space to life a sustainable life.

Secretary General to the Nri Institute, Manu Jagmohaan Singh outshines in proving that the NRI Institute is indeed the biggest and the strongest networking forum for Indians around the world. “The focus of the NRI World Summit is to connect and celebrate the achievements of NRI’s across the Globe,” he said at the event. The glorious 33 years were celebrated with pride and glory and the legacy that his late father Sardar Jagmohan Singh left behind for the cause of Indians was applauded and cherished by all.

About NRI Institute The NRI Institute is amongst the fastest growing organization for Non-Resident Indians. It is a not for profit (NGO), organization which aims to provide a platform for the Indians living in India and abroad to connect and enhance their business, taking it to new heights. Incepted in 1989 by Late Sardar Jagmohan Singh Ji, connecting Indian Diaspora where many long-stranded problems were brought to the table for discussion; be it issues revolving around dual citizenship or problems pertaining to investment strategies. NRI Institute was first to raise these problems. Mr. Manu Jagmohaan Singh, Secretary General, NRI Institute followed his father’s foot-steps and has taken the legacy forward. Under his dynamic youthful guidance, ‘The NRI Institute’ is bound to cover many a mile towards bringing the NRIs closer to their Motherland. Since the demise of his father in 2012, Mr. Manu Jagmohaan Singh has been holding conferences and dinners, keeping the momentum, spreading his wings with his main focus on maintaining the decorum his father had set-up.

The NRI’s believe that Mr. Singh has a sharp mind. He is focussed on goals to achieve and targets to meet. A young mind with an essence of Indian roots has touched the hearts of hundreds of NRIs who meet him at the networking dinners and conferences etc. and stay connected. Mr. Singh has launched The NRI Business Forum solving problems and issues faced by the Non-Resident Indians. The NRI Business Forum aims to provide a wider platform so as to connect the NRIs and Indians who wish to come together and expand their businesses. Very soon it would be the only platform which would provide solution to all problems under one roof. PWR PWR

