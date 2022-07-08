Our Africa by Merck Foundation Twelfth Episode Focusing on Women Empowerment on KTN and NTV

“Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program is broadcasting on three Prime TV Channels: KTN, Kenya; NTV, Uganda and GH One TV, Ghana Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Kampala, Uganda– Business Wire India Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Twelfth Episode of their TV program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” on Saturday, 2nd July 2022 on KTN, Kenya, repeated every Wednesday at 6:30 pm and on Sunday, 3rd July on NTV, Uganda, repeated every Thursday at 4 pm. The TV program also airs on GH One TV in Ghana, every Sunday, repeated every Monday at 1:30 pm.

The twelfth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addresses the important topic of “Women Empowerment”. The past episodes of the show have addressed the Importance of early detection & prevention of Diabetes, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, Sustainability & up-cycled fashion and Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The TV program has been receiving great feedback from viewers across the three countries and social media followers across Africa and beyond.

Watch the Twelfth Episode promo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cml03AhGzpw Watch the Twelfth Episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xghKVbJi2ds ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Firstly, I would like to thank all our audiences for the overwhelming response we have been getting for ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I am excited to bring to you the twelfth episode of this entertaining and informative TV Program that you all have given so much love. ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV Program’s twelfth episode focuses on ‘Women Empowerment’. I firmly believe that investing in Women Economic Empowerment sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.” “We have addressed this very sensitive topic of Women Empowerment through Merck Foundation’s ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I strongly believe that media, fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good and can raise awareness about issues such as Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. Through our programs, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of hindering social and health issues that are relevant to Africa,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

“Our African by Merck Foundation” TV Program is broadcasting on the following TV channels: - Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya; re-run on Wednesday @ 6:30 am (EAT) - Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda; re-run on Thursday @ 4:00 pm (EAT) - Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GH One TV, Ghana; re-run on Monday @ 1:30 pm (GMT) Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOdXqQUdkm8 The twelfth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” features Prince Akpah, Founder & Managing Director, Avance Media, Ghana; Wezi Afro-Soul Singer; Songwriter Advocate and Humanitarian, Zambia; Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion and Design Institute, Mauritius and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defimedia Group, Mauritius. Fashion designers from Mauritius: Dasheena Deena Appaddo and Desire Cedric Vincent featured their designs in this episode displaying strong and relevant messages on Women Empowerment.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further emphasized, “Empowering girls and women is part of our DNA at Merck Foundation. Together with our ambassadors, African First Ladies, we work closely to empower women and girls through our programs including our “More Than a Mother” Campaign, “Educating Linda” program, Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement, and Merck Foundation STEM program.” Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” campaign is a strong movement that aims to empower women living with Infertility through access to information, education, change of mind-set, and economic empowerment.

“Together with the African First Ladies, Merck Foundation have provided more than 590 scholarships (out of total 1334 scholarships) to female doctors for critical and underserved specialties; especially that is related to women’s health and reproductive health such as fertility specialty, embryology and sexual & reproductive care and also other specialties like Oncology, diabetes, endocrinology, respiratory care, intensive care, preventive cardiology and many more.

To quantify our total efforts to transform access to better women’s health, I am proud that we have provided more than 400 scholarships to doctors (177 female and 228 male doctors) from 39 countries, with the aim to advance women's health by building Reproductive & Sexual care and Fertility Care Capacity in Africa and beyond,” Senator Rasha Kelej explained their impact.

Merck Foundation also supports childless women by helping them start their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

“Moreover, we also trained more than 2200 media representatives from more than 35 countries, to be the voice of the voiceless and raise community awareness around breaking infertility stigma around women and other critical issues such as: ending child marriage, stopping GBV, supporting girl education and women empowerment. In partnership with African First Ladies, we have also announced awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers to raise awareness through their creative work about these critical social and health issues,” explained Senator, Dr. Rasha.

Merck Foundation strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women's empowerment. Through their ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies has been supporting the education of many unprivileged but brilliant African girls by providing scholarships, so they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams.

Merck Foundation has also announced the MARS Awards to appreciate and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and 'Best Young African Researcher’. The aim is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Also, Merck Foundation has released many inspiring children’s storybooks and over 25 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls' education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language. To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit: https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories “I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!” concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

