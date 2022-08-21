Left Menu

Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their fourth baby

Singer-songwriter Michael Buble and his wife, actor Luisian Lopilato, are now a family of four!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 08:55 IST
Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their fourth baby
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Michael Buble and his wife, actor Luisian Lopilato, are now a family of four! On Friday, the couple announced the name of their sweet baby girl, Cielo Yoli Rose Buble, on Instagram. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Buble. You finally arrived in our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad." Luisana Lopilato captioned the post.

The Argentinian actor and the singer of the song "Feeling Good," 46, posted identical pictures of themselves holding up their adorable newborn's foot on social media. Sky is the meaning of Cielo's name in both Italian and Spanish. The couple first made the pregnancy announcement in February in the "I'll Never Not Love You" music video by Buble. Buble and Lopilato performed romantic movie scenes from classic movies like "The Notebook" and "Titanic." He can be seen with his three children and his wife's apparent baby bump in a grocery store toward the end of the video. Daughter Vida, age 3, and sons Elias, age 6, and Noah, age 8, are all born to the couple.

Lopilato shared a picture of her decorating her pregnant belly on August 1 with Buble, their three children, and her doula. Her Instagram post's caption stated: "Just two weeks prior to delivery, as with all pregnancies, we turn the belly into the artwork so that we can have a small memento at home. Baby girl, we are expecting you! I appreciate my doula being there for me throughout this entire process so much."

In addition to sharing her pregnancy journey with her 6.4 million Instagram followers, the mother of four has posted several photos showing her growing baby bump. The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his "An Evening with Michael Buble" tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and will end in October in Buffalo, New York. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022