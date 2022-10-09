Left Menu

Shweta Tiwari pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'jigar ka tukda' Palak Tiwari

On the occasion of her daughter Palak Tiwari's birthday, actor Shweta Tiwari penned an adorable wish for her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 03:58 IST
Shweta Tiwari pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'jigar ka tukda' Palak Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of her daughter Palak Tiwari's birthday, actor Shweta Tiwari penned an adorable wish for her. "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii," she wrote on Instagram.

She also dropped pictures with Palak. In the photographs, Palak looks like a mirror image of her mom, Shweta. Fans and members from the television industry, too, extended their warm wishes to Palak.

"Happiest birthday Palak ... good job mommy...what a beautifully raised girl u have there !!! Me so so so proud as ever ... touch wood to the smiles," actor Dalljiet Kaur commented. "Best wishes," actor Sayantani Ghosh wrote.

Shweta got married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. The couple separated in 2007. Shweta also has a son Reyansh whom she shares with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta is busy shooting for TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita'. Her daughter has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

