Mumbai court rejects plea to stop release of web series on stamp paper scam convict Telgi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:59 IST
A civil court here on Friday rejected a plea seeking temporary relief against the release of a web series based on fake stamp paper scam convict late Abdul Karim Telgi.

Telgi's daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti had approached the city civil court against the makers of a web series 'Scam 2003-The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi'.

She had sought an injunction on its release claiming the producers had not obtained the family's consent before the project was greenlighted.

Her plea seeking ad-interim relief was rejected by the court, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet, her lawyer said.

In her suit filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Sana has alleged the series is based on a book that had factual discrepancies.

The web series was in violation of the family's right to privacy, dignity and self-respect, the suit claimed. Telgi, who was convicted in several cases in connection with the 2004 multi-crore fake stamp paper scam and sentenced to imprisonment of 30 years in total, died in Bengaluru in October 2017 while serving his jail term.

