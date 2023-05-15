Jyotika to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film

South star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn. According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. The yet-untitled film, which also features R Madhavan, is being produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The project is in the pre-production stage and will will start filming next month. It will be shot in various locations across Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. Jyotika was last seen in Tamil drama film ''Udanpirappe''.

