Left Menu

Jyotika to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film

South star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahls supernatural thriller movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn. According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotikas return to Hindi films after 25 years. Jyotika was last seen in Tamil drama film Udanpirappe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:50 IST
Jyotika to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film
Jyotika Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

South star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn. According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. The yet-untitled film, which also features R Madhavan, is being produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The project is in the pre-production stage and will will start filming next month. It will be shot in various locations across Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. Jyotika was last seen in Tamil drama film ''Udanpirappe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023