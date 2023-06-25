Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has boarded Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie ''Project K'', the makers said on Sunday.

Headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

''Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK,'' the banner said in the tweet.

''Project K'' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of the production house's inception.

The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

